As a resource for community members, nonprofit organizations, government entities and donors during and following a disaster, the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund makes grants to nonprofit organizations that demonstrate impact in disaster response, recovery, rebuilding and preparedness.

Valley Wildfire 2020

The San Diego Foundation has activated the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund to collect and manage charitable funds for recovery and rebuilding from the Valley Fire and other wildfires currently impacting the San Diego region. The San Diego Foundation is working closely with San Diego County, local officials and emergency response organizations to monitor and support the needs of our communities as wildfires continue to spread through the region.

The fund will receive donations and make grants to nonprofit service organizations engaged in disaster recovery and rebuilding. The San Diego Foundation is not accepting proposals from nonprofits for grant funding at this time. Grants will be distributed based on critical needs as determined in coordination with local officials and emergency response organizations. The San Diego Regional Disaster Fund does not grant directly to individuals or families. If you need help, we urge you to visit or call your Local Assistance Center, or learn more at SDCountyRecovery.com.

If you need immediate assistance regarding a contribution to the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund, please contact our stewardship team at (619) 814-1332 or stewardship@sdfoundation.org, Monday through Friday from 8am – 5pm.

December 2017 Wildfires

In 2017, the Lilac Fire burned through the Bonsall and Fallbrook communities of San Diego, seriously injuring two people, destroying 114 homes and damaging over 50 more. Once the fire was fully contained, the impact stretched across 4,100 acres in the region.

In response to the significant devastation and at the request of the County of San Diego, The San Diego Foundation activated the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund to collect and manage donations to help the survivors and their communities with disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts.

In total, more than 200 local companies and individuals generously contributed $426,000 to the Regional Disaster Fund in support of Lilac Fire recovery and rebuilding. While the long-term recovery efforts are still ongoing, the Lilac Fire donations have translated into critical needs for those communities and individuals hit hardest by the fire. Read about the impact of San Diego Regional Disaster Fund in the aftermath of the Lilac Fire here.

October 2007 Wildfires

The October 2007 wildfires comprised one of the largest natural disasters in California’s history. Combined, the fires scorched more than 575 square miles in San Diego County – destroying more than 1,600 homes and impacting thousands of residents county-wide.

The Disaster Fund responded by commissioning a disaster-wide community needs assessment that included a five-point recovery strategy: Community Infrastructure for Recovery (Community Recovery Teams); Recovering Lives; Rebuilding Homes; Restoring the Environment; and Preparing for Future Wildfire Disasters.

In total, more than $10 million was granted in support of response, recovery, rebuilding, and preparedness efforts related to the 2007 fires. We are extremely grateful to the 2,200+ donors who contributed funds in support of our region’s recovery.

