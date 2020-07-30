About the Childcare Grant Program

On August 4, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to distribute $25 million of CARES Act funding to eligible childcare providers in San Diego County.

To distribute the funds, the County has partnered with The San Diego Foundation, YMCA of San Diego County and Child Development Associates to manage the application, verification and grantmaking process.

Childcare providers can apply for support for staffing, supplies, mortgage and rental assistance, business resilience and capital improvements for outdoor areas.

Paper Applications

Paper applications are not required. In light of recent mailing delays, we encourage all applicants to apply online from your computer or smartphone.

Apply Now

Click here to download a paper application >

Paper applications are also available for pickup at the following locations:

YMCA Childcare Resource Service Office

3333 Camino del Rio S

San Diego, CA 92108

The San Diego Foundation

2508 Historic Decatur Rd., Ste 200

San Diego, CA 92106

All applications must be received online or mail postmarked by Friday, September 4 at 5pm PST. Paper applications can also be dropped off by September 4 at 5pm PST at The San Diego Foundation, 2508 Historic Decatur Rd., Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92106.

If you are unable to access the application online or if you need other application support, please contact childcare@sdfoundation.org or (619) 814-1389.